NBO announces new head of Sadara Wealth Management

MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) welcomes Wessam al Asfoor (pictured) as the head of its privilege and private banking division, Sadara Wealth Management.

Sadara customers enjoy a suite of investments, products and services, preferential rates and fees on products and special privileges and benefits, including a dedicated personal relationship manager, alongside personal advisory by private bankers.

“Attracting and developing local talent continues to be a priority for us as we look to support Oman’s wider socioeconomic objectives and promote national talents. We are thrilled to welcome back Wessam to our family.

As NBO continues to expand Sadara’s operations across the Sultanate, we are confident that Wessam will help drive the business forward,” said Sayyid Wasfi al Said, Acting CEO at NBO. “Our people are the foundation of our growth. They are the source of our excitement about our future.”