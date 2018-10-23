NBC to incubate three start-up companies

Muscat: The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), signed recently three incubation pacts with Bilasan for Tracking Transactions, Freedom Media Production and Akeed Delivery companies.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Malak al Shaibani, Director-General of NBC.

Bilasan for Tracking Transactions represents Sanad Service Office, which is specialised in governmental transactions. The company offers the services of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Health.

The company, which will be incubated in Riyada, is managed by NBC.

Freedom Media Production aims to invest in production of a series of programmes. Although the company is based in Oman, it has good links with major production companies in different countries. The company’s vision is to improve the quality of content in the Arab world to international standards in a framework of diversity, creativity and commitment. The company also keeps up with developments in intellectual, cultural and training fields, and undertakes efforts to provide advanced technical standards to ensure excellence and success.

Akeed Delivery, the third incubated company, is the first local project in Muscat that provides on-demand delivery for orders from restaurants, groceries and pastry shops through a mobile phone application and website. The delivery covers more than 70 restaurants and pastry shops in Muscat.

The services of the company were launched in May 2018 in Muscat. The team of Akeed Delivery consists of sales team, and a call centre team that is headed by Omanis. Today, around 50 people are working in Akeed Delivery, of which many are Omani drivers. The company is planning to employ more Omani drivers for the delivery service.

National Business Centre is an initiative launched by PEIE at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.

