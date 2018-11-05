NBC to host Global Entrepreneurship Week 2018

The National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), will organise a series of events as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW 2018) next week under the theme, ‘Failure Taught Me’. The GEW events in Oman, which will kick off next Sunday at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, are being held against the backdrop of Oman’s 48th National Day celebrations.

Giving further details on the event, Mulkie al Hashmi (pictured), Director of Media and Marketing at NBC, said, “We are going to host GEW events for the sixth year in a row. The first day of the event will feature success stories of Omani entrepreneurs and an accompanying exhibition. An SME clinic will also be present during the week to offer consultations for the SMEs. Moreover, the second day of GEW Oman 2018 will see Mashura event which will be held at Riyada incubator to enhance entrepreneurship awareness among owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).”

She added, “Reyooq event will be held on the third day at Basta Majan Café, which will highlight employment challenges in SMEs. Reyooq events offer a platform for interactive discussions and exchange of views on major sectors in the Sultanate and thus encourage entrepreneurs to start businesses in these sectors. An evening event under the title of ‘Speed Networking’ will also take place on the third day. The event’s fourth day will witness a workshop on investment readiness in addition to a discussion gathering called ‘Lamma’.”

NBC will also organise a Startup Weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. “This event will be organised for the second consecutive year. The event is a global programme that bring together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour weekend event that will kick off on November 15 at 1700 hours at NBC in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat.

Around 20 consultants and experts in entrepreneurship will take part in this event. The event aims at promoting communication and exchange of ideas and views between the participants. The programme will conclude with the selection of three most viable and cost-effective ideas. Winners will receive gifts as well as the opportunity to join NBC’s pre-incubation and incubation phases.

GEW is a global event celebrated by more than 160 countries worldwide. GEW is recognised as the world’s largest celebration of innovators and job creators who work together to help bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare. The event aims at connecting experts and entrepreneurs across Oman and sectors to unleash their ideas and transform innovative ideas into reality. It also aspires to encourage entrepreneurs in Oman to be more visible and help them in their efforts to launch and scale.

Related