NBC signs incubation pact with Omani-themed canteen

The National Business Centre (NBC), which operates under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an agreement to support the development of a new Omani-themed canteen project.

Under the pact, Al Darna Canteen will set up temporary operations at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) and will offer its services to the employees, entrepreneurs, students and visitors of KOM. In the meanwhile, Al Darna will utilise the services offered by NBC, which include intensive training, coaching and mentoring to enhance entrepreneurial skills through a cutting-edge environment that will allow the company to flourish, network, form partnerships and have access to business mentors.

The concept of Al Darna is based mainly on cuisines cooked in selected Omani homes according to quality, health and hygiene standards, taking into consideration that these families have official permits to practice home businesses. Then, Al Darna takes the responsibility of the resale process through its point based in KOM 4 building. Al Darna offers selections from the Omani and Zanzibari cuisines, as well as selections from the Mexican, Arab and Indian cuisines.

National Business Centre is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.

