NBC signs incubation agreement with Wabas Company

MUSCAT: The National Business Centre (NBC), which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), signed recently an incubation agreement with Wabas Company. Wabas Company is an emerging Omani consultancy and investment company that was initiated in March 2018. The Company offers consultancy in modern technology area including technical evaluation and feasibility study, in addition to training workshops in entrepreneurship. The company aims at adding value to public and private bodies in the Sultanate through supporting industrial innovation, business management, human capacity development, modern technology, and scientific research.

The National Business Centre is an initiative launched by PEIE at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities. — ONA

