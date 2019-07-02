NBC initiative highlights opportunities for SMEs

Muscat: The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, organised today an event as part of Mashura initiative which consists of a series of sessions that focus on providing specialised business consultancy to the incubated companies. Held in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), the event highlighted the investment opportunities available in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) and Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) for the entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises.

Organised at Riyada incubator, the speakers at the event comprised Said al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of OCEC, and Ahmed al Hamdani, Senior Manager Purchasing and Tendering Administration at Omran. The speakers remarked that Omran was established to enhance and diversify the national economy through the tourism sector. The company has succeeded in achieving this by maximising the potential of tourism and property sector in the Sultanate and enhancing its infrastructure.

The officials mentioned that Omran aims at accelerating investment and development in the growing tourism sector at an enhanced pace in the Sultanate as Omran is today the master developer behind major tourism, heritage and urban developments in the country. Omran has delivered major projects in the Sultanate that contribute to the social and economic growth in the various governorates of Oman.

Moreover, the session’s speakers pointed out that the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre provides the needs of conference and exhibition organisers as it features two tiered auditoriums to seat 3,200 and 450, while the five exhibition halls feature 22,396 square metres of column-free exhibition space. — ONA

