Muscat: The National Business Centre, an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, signed an incubation pact with Dhofar Medical Equipment Company. The company aims at improving patient care and quality of healthcare delivery through providing, promoting and selling the best surgical consumables in public and private hospitals, and clinics of colleges, universities and government bodies.

The incubated company will benefit from the services and facilities provided by NBC, which is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities. — ONA