NBC event focuses on innovative projects

MUSCAT: The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), organised Reyooq discussion session on ‘Innovative Projects’ at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. The event’s speakers comprised Dr Abdulbaqi al Khabouri, Director of Science Parks Department at Innovation Park Muscat; Dr Talal al Wahaibi, Director of Industrial Sectors Innovation Programme at Industrial Innovation Centre; Firas al Musafir, founder and CEO of Innovation Factory; and Othman al Mandhari, innovator and co-founder of InnoTech.

The session discussed several topics including the definition and concept of innovative projects, innovation and entrepreneurship, challenges facing innovators to transform their outputs into commercial products, in addition to a highlight on the bodies that support innovation in the Sultanate. The speakers stressed on the fact that many of the Omani youth are currently focusing on IT related topics, which is a required trend at the present time.

