NBC and local design firm ink incubation deal

The National Business Centre (NBC), an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), signed recently an incubation agreement with Warshah Company, a local company specialised in design and visual arts. Warshah aspires to promote the creation, appreciation and engagement of the visual arts in all media means.

The company combines the originality of the product’s story with an innovative and attractive design to customise corporate gifts that enhance their clients’ brand awareness. Warshah’s key services comprise corporate gifts, branding, printing and packaging, video production, and digital marketing.

As per the agreement, Warshah will benefit from the services offered by NBC, which does not only include office space but the company will also have an access to intensive training, coaching and mentoring to enhance entrepreneurial skills through a cutting-edge environment that will allow the company to flourish, network, form partnerships, and have access to business mentors.

It is worth mentioning that NBC is an initiative launched by Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

