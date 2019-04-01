Naval issues discussed with Korean official

MUSCAT: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Vice-Admiral Boo Suk-jong, Chief Director of Military Support of the Republic of Korea.

Lt Gen Al Nabhani welcomed the guest. The guest expressed his delight over his visit to the Sultanate. They exchanged viewpoints and discussed a range of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF, senior SAF officers and the Military Attaché of the Korean Embassy in Muscat.

Vice-Admiral Boo Suk-jong was also received on Monday by Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Sa’edi, Acting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed viewpoints on several matters related to naval fields between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Commodore Ali bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Administration and Finance, Commodore Marhoon bin Mansoor al Riyami, Director-General of Support at the RNO Command and the Military Attaché at the Korean Embassy in Muscat.

— ONA

Related