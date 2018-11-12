Nature reserve park in Muscat

MUSCAT, Nov 12 – A nature reserve project with distinct environmental, economical and social benefits is all set to come up in Al Khuwair, in the capital. The Al Khuwair Natural Reserve is a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership project focused on developing/investing in a nature reserve. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the Diwan of the Royal Court, represented by the Office for Conservation of the Environment, and Al Madina Real Estate Company on Monday. “The signing of the MoU comes as part of our ongoing efforts to protect and maintain local wildlife, develop natural reserves and incorporate it into the local economy,” said Hussain bin Ali al Abdulatif, Adviser at the Diwan of the Royal Court and Acting Secretary General of the Royal Court.

To be developed on an area of 300,000 square metres, the project — which will be prepared to receive visitors from Oman and abroad — will have various green areas, walkways and a number of electric cars for visitors to use. “We are confident this initiative will pave the way for other initiatives of its kind in the country, which will support government’s ongoing efforts towards economic diversification,” said Hussain. The reserve will have guidance signs and explanatory images along with a number of special telescopes to enable visitors to observe wildlife. “We are very pleased with this partnership with the Diwan of the Royal Court, represented by the Office for Conservation of the Environment, which is aimed at providing an eco-tourism destination right here in the heart of Muscat,” Abdulrahman Awadh Barham, CEO of Al Madina Real Estate Company.

Al Madina Company will also establish an ecological mall on a 24,000-square metre piece of land that extends into the reserve. It will feature a design that takes into consideration the environmental objectives of the project. This new mall will be connected to the Muscat Grand mall via an overhead bridge, allowing visitors to move freely between the malls. The project will open its doors to visitors in 2021. It will be an ecological destination for studying local wildlife as well as a diverse economical and recreational destination that highlights Oman’s natural treasures. “The primary idea behind this partnership is to provide an effective example for the role the private sector can play in supporting the government’s development efforts,” said Abdulrahman.

The project will also include a special centre for traditional handicrafts to support the local community and entrepreneurs as well as a corner for souvenirs and artworks that reflect the environmental heritage of the Sultanate. In addition, the project will include the construction of a new mall built in a unique environment-friendly design that blends in with the reserve. The mall will have high terraces that will allow visitors to observe the reserve from above and television screens that will broadcast a live feed that will allow visitors to watch wildlife from inside the mall.

The project will help raise the environmental knowledge and awareness, all in the heart of the capital, Abdulrahman said. It will also attract different segments of society as well as tourists who would like to know the rich history and unique biological diversity of Oman. “We plan to plant a number of trees and plants native to the region within the reserve and resettle a number of rare species of animals in order to protect them as well as provide visitors with an opportunity to get a better understanding of their lifestyle and habit. Once completed, this will be a truly enjoyable and educational journey for visitors of all ages,” Abdulrahman said.

SAMUEL KUTTY