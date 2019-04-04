Nato seeks ways to counter Russia

WASHINGTON: The 29 Nato nations looked on Thursday for new ways to counter what they described as rising aggression by Russia as the alliance celebrated its 70th birthday. Despite rifts between the United States with allies Germany and Turkey, foreign ministers from the Western alliance were looking to show a united front on Nato’s core concern — Russia. After years of focusing on more faraway challenges such as Afghanistan, Nato allies in recent years have increasingly voiced worry about the trajectory of Russia under President Vladimir Putin.

