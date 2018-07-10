Nationwide wastewater system requires RO 6bn in investment

MUSCAT, JULY 10 – A long-term plan for the implementation of a modern wastewater system for the entire country envisions an investment of around RO 6 billion, according to Haya Water, the state-owned company overseeing the delivery of the project. An overview of the project master-plan covering the 2018 – 2045 timeframe was presented by Haya Water at Sundus Rotana Hotel yesterday. The event was attended by representatives from governmental and private sector stakeholders feedback.

Suleiman bin Khamis al Qasmi, Assets Management General Manager of Haya Water, began work on the master-plan following the government’s transfer of wastewater assets from the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Recourses (in all governorates except Dhofar) to Haya Water in mid-2014. According to the master plan, the total number of sewage treatment plants required in various governorates will number 133 stations, catering to more than 4.1 million people by 2045. The STPs will be designed keeping in mind various environmental, health, social and economic criteria.

“In the first phase, around 21 stations will be built with a processing capacity varying from 10,000 cubic metres per day to 85,000 cubic metres per day. Phase 1 will cover around 70 per cent of the population in nine governorates. In the second phase, around 65 stations of medium capacity will be built. These will cater to the balance 17 per cent of the population. The sewage plants are expected to produce about 370 tonnes of sludge per year from these stations, Assets Management GM added.

The total length of the main networks is expected to reach 2,765 km with sub-networks extending a total distance of 31,350 km. Around 755,000 residential, commercial and industrial units will be connected to the networks. Commenting on the financial cost of the project, Al Qasmi stated that master plan envisions a total expenditure of around RO 6 billion. “It is our goal to invite the private sector to invest in some of these projects and gain revenue from the sale of treated water and fertilisers.”