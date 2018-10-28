National Youth Commission marks Omani Youth Day

Khasab: The National Youth Commission (NYC) celebrated today the Omani Youth Day, which was dedicated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on 26 October each year.

The ceremony, which was organised in the Governorate of Musandam, was held under the auspices of Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik al Said in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Mardhouf al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs and Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam.

The event included a presentation on the efforts made by the National Youth Commission (NYC) to highlight efforts of the Omani youths and empowering them. It also included an operetta by youth poets.

A number of youth initiatives and activities promoted by NYC took part at the event to allow the youths to develop their talents and capabilities.

A number of associated events will be also organised this evening including traditional arts, in addition to an exhibition for youth initiatives. –ONA