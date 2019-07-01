National University to launch convoy to spread knowledge

Muscat, July 1 – National University of Science and Technology will launch a knowledge convoy that will cover 15 wilayats in seven governorates to spread the importance of knowledge and education. The convoy will cover 3,000 km and will visit women’s associations, vocational associations, sports clubs and community clubs in Oman along with commercial centres and festivals. This was announced by Dr Salim Khamis al Araimi, Vice-Chancellor of the National University, during a press conference at the Bausher campus on Monday. He also announced study grants and accommodation for students from poor families.

The Science and Knowledge Convoy that will include a number of academics, journalists and athletes and specialists in different scientific areas aims to raise awareness about education among the people and support charity initiatives. Dr Salim al Araimi also announced the setting up of a call centre, which is first of its kind in Oman. National University announced the opening for admission to its course in engineering, medicine and pharmacy through presentations by the deans of the three faculties of undergraduate studies as well as for the master’s studies in its three campuses of Suhar and Bausher, and Al Hail.

Oman Medical College functions at two campuses, Sohar and Bausher. 1500 students are currently enrolled for medicine and pharmacy programmes. Until now, 654 medical doctors and 515 pharmacists have graduated from the Oman Medical College. Most graduates are working in the Oman’s healthcare sector while the rest are either doing their post graduate studies or have left for their home countries. Caledonian College of Engineering and Oman Medical College attract students from over 33 countries. The promoters of National University of Science & Technology envision the university to become internationally recognised and renowned for its excellence in education & research, driven by social values.

The university will endeavour to carry its mission of transforming students into global citizens with quest for knowledge and its application for the betterment of society. The promoters firmly believe that the National University is destined to reach new vistas of excellence in science & technology and that it will remain to be seen as an icon of higher education and research in the Sultanate of Oman. College of Engineering, the first private engineering college in Oman, was established in 1996. The college began academic partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University, a reputed institution in Scotland. College of Engineering is the only engineering college in Oman to have received accreditation from Oman Academic Accreditation Agency.