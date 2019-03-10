National Training Fund to back training of 30 Omani technicians

Muscat, March 10 – As part of the Renaissance collaboration with the National Training Fund (NTF), 30 Trainee Technicians have commenced their training programmes as AC Mechanics or Industrial Wiring Technicians at the National Training Institute (NTI). Upon completion of the training programme, the Trainees are guaranteed employment in Renaissance Integrated Facility Management (IFM) operations. The trainees were welcomed to the programme by representatives of Renaissance management team. They will be visited by Renaissance personnel throughout the training programme, to ensure that they have a comprehensive understanding of the job and the environment that they have signed up for. Ensuring the trainees acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to be able to perform the job at hand, they will spend 16 months on their respective training programmes, which includes a combination of centre-based training and on-job-training (OJT).

