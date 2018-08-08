Local 

National Survey Authority marks graduation of geometrics batch

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Defence celebrated the graduation of the Geometrics Diploma batch for personnel of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the National Survey Authority (NSA) of the Ministry of Defence and participants from private establishments. The graduation ceremony was held at the NSA Institute of Topographic Sciences on Wednesday under the patronage of Nasser bin Sulaiman al Sibani, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART). The course comes as part of rehabilitation and training carried out by NSA. The PART Deputy Chairman toured the Institute of Topographic Sciences during which was briefed on its modern educational and training facilities, the Institute’s programmes, theoretical and practical aspects, as well as the tasks and works carried out by the Institute. The graduation ceremony was attended by Air Commodore Ahmed bin Saif al Badi, Chairman of NSA, officers and invitees, and officers of the NSA Guidance and Training Faculty. — ONA

