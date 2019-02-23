National Program on marriage counseling to be launched on Monday

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) will launch Oman’s National Program on marriage counselling for newly-married couples on Monday for the years 2019 and 2020.

The program, to be held at the Sultan Qaboos University’s Innovation Complex, will benefit young people who are newly married from different institutions of higher education, governmental and private enterprises.

It will include visual presentations on marriage counselling, the Marriage Guidance Program and the ‘Reconciliation Committees’ at the Ministry of Justice.