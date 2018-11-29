National Museums Committee holds first meeting

MUSCAT: The National Museums Committee, in its new structure, held its first meeting at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture on Thursday in the presence of Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Heritage Affairs.

Salem al Mahrooqi highlighted the importance of the efforts of all concerned parties to enable private museums to enrich their cultural, educational and tourist role in accordance with the regulations of these museums and heritage houses.

He pointed out that these regulations are reviewed and evaluated taking into account the latest developments and the importance of adherence to best professional practices.

The first meeting of the committee, chaired by Rahma bint Qasim al Farsi, Director-General of Museums, discussed the topics on the agenda in order to achieve the tasks and powers of the committee to ensure communication between museum staff, coordination between the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and the Omani staff in museums, the transfer of international concepts, standards and practices in museum work, in addition to be keen to develop the common museum work and take advantage of the exchange of experiences. — ONA

