National Museum to mark Hermitage Day today

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of Trustee Board of the National Museum, will inaugurate Hermitage Museum Day at the National Museum on Monday. The museum will be closed for the event from 10 am to 1 pm. The Hermitage museum Day is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the National Museum and the Hermitage Museum of Russia. The programme includes a welcoming speech by Jamal bin Hasan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum and Prof Mikhail Piotrowski, Director of Hermitage Museum, in addition to signing an agreement for training and professional qualification, in addition to screening a documentary about the Hermitage Museum.

The programme also includes a lecture in Arabic entitled “Secrets of Oriental Collections in the Hermitage Museum” by Prof Mikhail Piotrowski, Director of Hermitage, and two workshops in conservation and preservation, in addition to an exhibition of Russian national treasures related to the East. The exhibition continues until May 31, 2019. Founded in 1764, the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, Russian Federation, is one of the largest museums in the world and contains more than three million masterpieces. — ONA