National Museum to host Belarus expo

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum, met at his office on Sunday Yuri Bondar, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Belarus.

An official session of talks was held during which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in areas of heritage and culture.

An MoU will be signed on Monday between the National Museum in the Sultanate and the Belarusian National History and Culture Museum.

An exhibition under the theme ‘Belarus at the Crossroads of Civilised Communication’ will be launched at the National Museum on Monday under the auspices of HH Sayyid Haitham, in the presence of the Belarusian guest.

The exhibition, which is the first international expo to be hosted by the National Museum, comes within the framework of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Belarus. The exhibition will continue till July 2. The exhibition aims to strengthen the historic ties between Belarus and the Islamic world.

