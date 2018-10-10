Local 

National Museum hosts Taimina

Oman Observer

Muscat: The National Museum organised Taimina on Wednesday for children from Zahrat Al Ma’aref Primary School and Al Tawfeek Primary School.
Taimina is celebrated after child finishes the Holy Quran memorisation, reading or reciting. A group of children tour the neighbourhood to express the joy over the achievement and inform every one of their achievement. Gifts are given to the child and teacher to motivate the rest of the children to complete the memorising the Holy Quran.

