National Museum hosts Armistice Day

SAINT PETERSBURG: Jamal bin Hassan al Musawi, Director-General of the National Museum, on Thursday met with Prof Dr Mikhail Borisovich Piotrowsky, Director of the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

During the meeting, preparations were made to host the exhibition of the Armistice Day events at the headquarters of National Museum in Muscat in March 2019, in addition to bilateral cooperation in the fields of training and vocational training for the Omani national staff, specialised conservation and conservation services.

Armistice Day is commemorated every year on November 11 to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France.

