National meet on civil, architectural engineering

MUSCAT: The 1st National Conference on Civil & Architectural Engineering, 2018 (1st NCCAE 2018) organised by the Department of Civil & Architectural Engineering of the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University commenced on Monday at the University under the patronage of Mohsin bin Mohammed Al Shaikh, Chairman, Muscat Municipality.

This conference is an initiative of the Civil and Architectural Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, Sultan Qaboos University, in response to the development that the Sultanate is witnessing in the building and construction sector, either in infrastructure or in urban development, and in line with the college and university plans for community engagement.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof Hadj Bourdoucen, Dean of the College of Engineering at SQU, said that the conference, related to research and applications in Civil and Architectural Engineering, would help create a scientific space for the exchange of experiences and presenting research and sharing the current and expected challenges.

“The College of Engineering is keen to provide all means of success to such events. The organising committee and all university cooperating units have worked diligently to prepare for this event with one thing in mind, achieving the objectives of the conference”, he said.

Dr Ali al Nuaimi, Head of the Department of Civil & Architectural Engineering, said that the conference has been named ‘national’ in an attempt to provide a forum for discussion of all subjects related to the plans and development projects undertaken in the Sultanate.

“Due to the importance of this kind of gathering for the exchange of ideas and experiences, the department of Civil and Architectural Engineering would like to hold this kind of conference periodically”,

he said.

