National junior chess team concludes Nizwa camp

MUSCAT, Oct 15 – Oman national junior chess team concluded their internal camp in Nizwa recently as they are gearing up to participate in the Arabian chess teams championship which will be held in Tunisia from November 2 to 11. Basheer al Qudaimi, head coach of the national team, supervised the camp which featured participation of four players including: Hamood al Busaidi, Mohammed al Kharousi, Abdulrahman al Zadjali and Mohammed al Mahrouqi. All the players are in 8-12 and 14 age groups. All the participants in the camp have two sessions of training daily. Also, the coach directed the players to play internally. The main purpose of the camp is to increase the technical level of players and review the common mistakes that can occur during the games. Also, the coach is working to prepare some international games to boost up the technical level.

Related