National Hyperbaric Centre opens today

MUSCAT: The National Hyperbaric Centre (NHC) of the Royal Hospital, which will be officially launched today, has recently started receiving people for treatment. The overall cost of the centre is estimated at RO 2.3 million. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said this centre emphasises the ministry’s keenness to developing its health services according to the local health indicators. Dr Qasim al Salmi, Royal Hospital Director-General, said hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves the medical use of oxygen at an ambient pressure higher than atmospheric pressure. HBOT is used to treat air embolism, carbon monoxide poisoning and decompression sickness.

It is also used as a complementary therapy for diabetic foot ulcers, sudden hearing loss, accidents injuries, besides infections caused by microbes. Illustrating the treatment procedure of hyperbaric oxygen, Dr Aysha bint Habeeb al Balushi, NHC in-charge, said that during the treatment, the patient will breath 100 per cent pure oxygen through a mask in a cylindrical-shaped chamber. All the staff at the National Hyperbaric Centre were trained in specialised centres in Germany and Austria. They also got practical training at the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base Medical Complex. The centre is built on an area of 851 square metres equipped with the necessary medical devices. — ONA