National Heart Centre performs new surgery

Muscat: The National Heart Centre of the Royal Hospital performed recently the Minimally Invasive Aortic Valve Replacement for a patient suffering from Aortic Valve regurgitation or stenosis. The surgical procedure was performed by a team headed by Dr Zolt Naji, senior consultant of cardiac surgery in the centre along with Dr Ameer Farouk, senior cardiac surgeon and a number of heart technicians and nurses. The aim of launching this surgery at the National Heart Centre is to keep pace with the latest developments in cardiovascular treatment. In this surgical procedure, the incision is being reduced from 20 cm to 7 cm and the patient can return to normal life after one month instead of three months. Complications are also less compared to the previous surgical procedure.

