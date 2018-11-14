National Guard to search for California fire victims

PARADISE: The wildfire raging in northern California spread on Wednesday as National Guard troops joined the search for its victims and lawyers filed a lawsuit blaming the blaze, the state’s deadliest, on poor maintenance by the area’s utility company.

The death toll from the Camp Fire remained at 48 overnight but the fire grew 5,000 acres to 135,000, even though diminished winds and rising humidity on Tuesday had allowed firefighting crews to set up containment lines around more than a third of the fire. The fire, in Butte County about 280 km north of San Francisco, remained about 35 per cent contained after burning for nearly a week.

A National Guard contingent of 100 military police trained to seek and identify human remains was going into the town of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 in the Sierra foothills that has been reduced to little more than embers and ash by the Camp Fire. They were joining coroner-led recovery teams, cadaver dogs and forensic anthropologists already searching the ghostly landscape.

A group of three law firms representing multiple victims of the Camp Fire has filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric alleging negligence by the utility company and that “its inexcusable behaviour contributed to the cause” of the blaze. — Reuters

