National Energy Efficiency action plan mooted

The latest Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) Majlis stakeholder engagement session has called for a national action plan with clear strategies, policies and projects to boost energy efficiency in the Sultanate.

The theme of the event, which was under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, was “Energy Efficiency: Challenges and Aspirations.”

Experts discussing the topic said the energy blueprint should include a dedicated organisation to implement measures to reduce power consumption, as well as progress reporting and monitoring systems to ensure greater sustainability.

The wide-ranging dialogue also covered the integral role of energy efficiency as good business in terms of reducing costs, and in the nation’s energy transition from a reliance on fossil fuels to a greater and more efficient use of renewables, such as solar and wind.

The interactive panel debate and question and answer session covered areas such as the emerging technical and strategic challenges in energy efficiency and demand management, as well as the latest developments and possible opportunities.

More than 120 people attended the event which was held at the Crowne Plaza Muscat. Guest speakers included Birger Lauersen, Vice-President of Euroheat and Power, Eng Abdullah al Badi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Electricity Centre, and Aiman al Shukaili, Head of Renewable Energy at PDO. The session was moderated by Ibrahim al Waili, Head of Business Planning in PDO’s Gas Directorate.

PDO External Affairs and Communication Manager, Mohammed al Ghareebi said: “For PDO, energy efficiency is central to our business model and sustainability and we are currently leading the way in Oman in building momentum for energy management and renewables through project execution, opportunity scoping and capacity building.

“We are fully committed to reducing our energy consumption and seeking new practices and technologies to more effectively use power in our operations and for potential redeployment to other value-adding sectors of Oman’s economy and industry.

“However, we must also acknowledge that there is a pressing need to raise awareness of energy efficiency across our nation as a whole. We must do more to relay the message that increased efficiency can lower greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants, decrease water use – and cut business and household bills”. Among the recommendations proposed were the need to:

n Establish good governance given the various stakeholders

n Increase focus on quick-win projects by reducing energy use in buildings and street lighting

n Establish and strengthen strategic partnerships with the Ejaad research and development platform and external associations

n Make energy efficiency a pillar in Oman’s energy resilience strategy.

Al Ghareebi added: “It is vital to the country’s sustainable future that we use the energy we produce efficiently and responsibly and we must all work together to achieve that aim. Improved energy efficiency also offers a huge opportunity for Oman in terms of job creation, skills and supply chain development, revenue generation and economic diversification and competitiveness, provided we can achieve greater collaboration between public and private sectors on research and development and agree on the solutions going forward.”

Related