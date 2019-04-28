National Defence College team visits Raysut Industrial City

MUSCAT: A delegation representing the National Defence College (NDC) headed by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the NDC, visited Raysut Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn. Officials of Madayn briefed the delegation on Madayn in general and Raysut Industrial City in particular, and the role they play in attracting industrial investments and contributing to the advancement of the national economy. Madayn officials elaborated on the vision of Madayn, which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services and easy governmental processes. — ONA

