National Day horse race tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Royal Horse Racing Club of Royal Court Affairs will organise the 48th National Day horse race on Friday at Al Rahba racecourse in the Wilayat of Barka under the auspices of Abdullah bin Sha’ban al Farsi, head of administrative and financial affairs of Diwan of Royal Court. This race will be a classic race day as many top purebred Arabian horses and thoroughbred compete in the eight races, especially sixth race of 48th National Day Cup for thoroughbreds, seventh race of 48th National Day Cup for purebred Arabian and eighth race of 48th National Day Cup for purebred Arabian horses. Horse owners and trainers, who are keen to win these coveted races, had prepared hard for the competition. Equestrian displays by Royal Cavalry’s riders will entertain the crowd during the breaks.

