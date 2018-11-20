National Day holidays to drive tourism

MUSCAT, Nov 20 – As part of promoting domestic tourism, the Ministry of Tourism is organising a number of programmes all over the Sultanate.

The activities include traditional arts as well as tourism forums as part of 48th National Day celebrations. “A number of entertainment activities are being organised to promote domestic tourism among visitors from within and outside the Sultanate,” said a statement from the ministry. Marwan bin Abdul Hakim al Ghassani, Director of Promotions at the Directorate General of Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, said that the directorate will organise a number of activities during National Day holidays in the wilayat of Mirbat, particularly at Mirbat Fort.

The activities are being organised in cooperation with the Omani Women Association in Mirbat.

“These activities are being organised as the ministry wants to increase local participation in national and religious events, promote tourism, provide avenues for leisure to the families during holidays and revive traditional arts and crafts.”

According to him, activities include many heritage, cultural and entertainment events such as horse races, folk dances, competitions for adults and children, henna art, face painting, traditional games, cartoon contest and other entertainment games. In the South Al Sharqiyah governorate, the tourism department is holding a forum at Fort Sinisla in the wilayat of Sur. It will run until November 24.

Another forum will be organised by the Department of Tourism on Bassah beach of Musandam on November 26 and 27.

In North Al Batinah, the Qaffar Al Shimal event, which will begin from the fort, will be organised on November 23.

Al Qawafil forum will be organised on November 24. It will begin in front of the department of tourism building in North Al Batinah governorate.

The Department of Tourism in the Governorate of South Al Batinah will organise the ‘Celebration of the National Day’ activities on November 29 and 30 at Bait Al Ghasham Museum in the wilayat and on November 23 at Al Naseem Public Park in the wilayat of Barka. Saud al Alawi, director of the tourism in South Al Sharqiyah governorate, said the Department of Tourism will organise a tourism forum in cooperation with Omani Women Associations in the governorate as well as a forum of women entrepreneurs. It will run until November 24.

“The objectives of the forum are to revitalize the economic and tourism activities in the governorate, which have tourist attractions such as deserts and mountains,” Al Alawi said.

Also, there are heritage elements, including villages, historic areas, and ancient city centres, which are still relevant for trade and investments.

The forum is aimed at highlighting the Sultanate’s components in general and promoting them as well as keeping pace with developments in the sector in the entire region.

Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Raba’a al Dhahouri, Acting Director of Tourism in Musandam Governorate, said that the tourism department of the governorate will organise the Musandam Tourism Forum in November 2018 as part of the National Day celebrations.

Hasan al Jabri, director of tourism in the North Batinah Governorate, said the department will organise Al Qawafil forum on the eve of the National Day celebrations coinciding with the Sohar Economic Festival, organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s local branch.

Three tourism caravans will be organised in cooperation with Abtal Jaib Oman team and Jaib Sohar team on November 23. The caravan will start from opposite Sohar Fort at 8 am and pass through villages, mountain tracks and wadis of the Wilayat of Suhar to reach Shinas. A total of 48 cars will participate in the event.

He said there will be an activity called Nuzhat al Shimal or walk of the north. Women will take part in this event. They will start walking at 9 am on November 24 from the building of the tourism department of the North Batinah towards Wadi al Hilti, village of Halahil bani Ghaith.

They will walk through mountain tracks and agricultural areas to the end of the village. He said the Sindbad tour will be a sea caravan, which will start at 3 pm on November 26 from the fishing anchor in Suhar in the direction of Sohar Industrial Port and return to the same point.

He said such activities are very important as they will help in promoting tourism destinations of the places the caravan will pass through. It will explore the hidden treasures. The activities of caravans will include blood donations and lectures on safe driving.