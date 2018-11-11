Holiday for Prophet Birthday, 48th National Day for public and private sectors announced

Muscat: On the occasion of the Holy Prophet Birthday (PBUH), the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th Glorious National Day and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the official holiday of the two occasions for employees of the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the State Administrative Apparatus will be from Tuesday, 12 Rabee Al Awwal 1440 AH, corresponding to 20 November 2018 till the end of Thursday, 14 Rabee Al Awwal 1440 AH, corresponding to 22 November 2018. Work will be resumed on Sunday, 17 Rabee Al Awwal 1440 AH, corresponding to 25 November 2018.

This came in a decision issued today by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council.

Sayyid Khalid seized the two occasions to extend sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, and the Omani people and our dear country with further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims with blessings and welfare.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower today issued a ministerial decision stating that the holiday of the Holy Prophet Birthday (PBUH) and the holiday of the 48thGlorious National Day for employees of the private sector’s companies and establishments will be from Tuesday, 12 Rabee Al Awwal 1440 AH, corresponding to 20 November 2018 till the end of Thursday, 14 Rabee Al Awwal 1440 AH, corresponding to 22 November 2018.

The decision allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements to compensate this holiday, if necessity arises.

All employees at the private sector extended sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people with blessings and welfare. –ONA