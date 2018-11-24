National Day celebrations continue

Rustaq: The Cultural Committee of Al Rustaq Club organised a festival as part of the 48th National Day celebrations. The festival began with a motorcycle show staged by 40 riders from the Red Helmet team of the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO). Other events included dance performances by traditional art troupes, singing and exhibitions. (top picture)
SUR: The South Al Sharqiyah Tourism Festival concluded at the Al Sunaisila Fort premises on Saturday. The festival started on November 19 coinciding with the 48th National Day celebrations.
LONDON: The Sultanate’s Embassy in London hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary under the auspices of Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Zahir al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in Knightsbridge. The reception was attended by senior UK officials, members of the House of Lords and House of Commons, diplomats, heads of international organisations, businessmen, professors, media people and Omani citizens.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultanate’s Embassy in Malaysia hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary at the JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources, represented the government of Malaysia at the ceremony which was also attended by senior officials, diplomats, businessmen, economists, academics and Omani citizens. — ONA
