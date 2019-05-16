National Committee for Family Affairs meets

MUSCAT: The National Committee for Family Affairs in a meeting chaired by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, reviewed the report on cases of child abuse in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 according to statistics recorded by the Child Protection Committees in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The report pointed to the physical and psychological abuse and neglect suffered by this group of children. It explained their implications on the child and his behaviour because of the disregard of the family and society for the problems.

The meeting discussed the main factors and causes of the spread of this problem related to the family, school and society and put forward preventive proposals to avoid the continuation of such phenomena.

The Minister of Social Development referred to the efforts of the concerned parties and activating the role of the child protection committees in the various governorates of the Sultanate, stressing the importance of continuing these efforts, intensifying field visits and organising awareness workshops and programmes by the relevant educational institutions. — ONA

