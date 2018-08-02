National child car seat campaign launched in Salalah

Salalah: The Oman Road Safety Association (ORSA) today launched its National Child’s Car Seat Campaign under the patronage of Sheikh Salim bin Oufit al-Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality, as part of the Royal Oman Police’s traffic exhibition at the Salalah Gardens Mall.

The campaign includes distributing pamphlets, leaflets and video clips to educate the community about the importance of children’s seats, ways of using them and their types, in addition to organizing many events, motivational competitions, field visits, training workshops and awareness lectures.

It is worth mentioning that the National Child’s Car Seat Campaign is part of the various and ongoing annual campaigns undertaken by the Omani Road Safety Association in cooperation with the competent authorities to achieve its objectives and plans in raising awareness of civil society in the fields of road safety.