National Business Meet: MCBS students return as winners

MUSCAT: Modern College of Business and Science students won three prizes in competition in the 8th National Business Meet organised by Middle East College recently. Six teams from MCBS participated in various competitions, where the students acquired the 2nd place on the Supply Chain and Logistics Competition and the 2nd and 3rd place on the Human Resources (HR) Quiz Competition respectively. The teams were trained and supervised by Raihan Taqui Syed, Kotait and Hilal.

Supply Chain & Logistics Competition — 2nd place: Dhiya Ali Mohamed Jawad, Shaimaa Mohammed Hamed al Harthi, Marwa Mohamed Nasser al Rahbi, Maliha Ahmed Saleh and Aya Salim Mubarak al Souli.

HR Quiz — 2nd place: Sabra Saud Mohammed al Tiwaniy, Manar Mohamed Said al Baddaii, Hanan al Balushi, Fatma Badar Hilal al Khalili and Ahmed Majid Rashid al Alawi.

HR Quiz — 3rd place: Aaya Sultan Sulaiman al Mahrouqi, Alaa Sultan Sulaiman al Mahrouqi, Samah Mohamed Sulaiman al Sulaimi, Eiman Abdullah Mohammed al Tuwejri and Masaad Salum Ali Khamis.

Share on: WhatsApp