New bus service to boost Masirah tourism

April 11 – In a major attempt to boost tourism to Masirah Island, Natioanl Ferries Company (NFC) and Mwasalat have announced a new service.

While full details have been not provided, Mawaslat said it will launch a bus service to Sannah, onwards travelers to Masirah Island can proceed on the water transport provided by the National Ferries.

The distance to Sannah from Muscat by road is around 500km.

Currently there is a ferry service running between Oman and Masirah Island operated by the National Ferries Company.

The Shannah to Masirah ferry crossing operates weekly with a scheduled sailing duration from about 1 hour.

