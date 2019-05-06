Nasr al Hosni joins Saj investments as CEO

Muscat: Saj Investments has announced the appointment of Nasr bin Amur al Hosni as CEO.

Hosni has held many senior level executive posts, in Oman and other GCC Countries over 20 years of professional experience in the fields of banking, investments, manufacturing, real estate, higher education, financial services and tourism. Nasr holds a master’s degree in business administration.

He held director position in several local, regional and international companies.

Further, he is a member of many governmental specialized committees and councils.

Saj Investments is a diversified group with investments in various sectors including banking, manufacturing, oil & gas, hospitality etc. Hosni joins Saj Investments to lead the process of restructuring and diversifying its existing portfolio into promising sectors that may add value to the Omani economy while enhancing shareholder returns. Subsidiaries and affiliate companies of Saj has their presence and operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and China.

The new strategy aims to expand the operations to new geography’s and sectors while pursuing integration and cooperation among the various units.

Nasr stated, “We are currently implementing a new investment strategy, wherein the current portfolio will be restructured considering the market conditions and the strategic direction of the group. We are working on various projects with our partners, which are in various stages. We expect some of the new projects to launch their operations in the third quarter of 2019.”