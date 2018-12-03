Names of 30 lakh ‘anti-BJP voters’ deleted in Delhi: AAP leader

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday blamed the BJP for the deletion of the names of about 30 lakh “anti-BJP voters” from the electoral rolls in Delhi, saying the party was scared of losing its seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2019.

“Upon analysing the deleted voters’ list, we found that names of people from three communities – Baniya, Muslim and Purvanchalis – dominated the list of 30 lakh deleted voters of Delhi,” AAP senior leader Atishi told the media here.

This, she said, was a clear indicator that the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planned the whole conspiracy” to delete those voters who were unhappy with its governance and were most likely to vote against it in 2019.

“After the introduction of GST and demonetisation, we have seen that the trading communities are upset with the BJP and Purvanchalis are being harassed and beaten up on the streets,” the AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge said.

Atishi said that in East Delhi alone, “375,000 voters have been deleted”.

She alleged that the Election Commission was working at the behest of the BJP and had uploaded an incomplete list containing the list of deleted voters. “The list was on the website until a few days back but now it has been removed.” She said the Election Commission’s website was not accepting forms for reapplication to the voters’ list in Delhi for the last three days.

“When you open the website, it is clearly written that the form submission for NCT of Delhi is not available. This raises a big question on the Election Commission,” Atishi said.

Giving more data on the number of deleted voters from each community, she said that from Jangpura in south Delhi alone 27,443 voters have been deleted from the list. “Of this, 5,300 are Baniyas, 4,900 Muslims and 8,500 are Purvanchalis.” In Okhla, she said 46,700 voters were deleted — 30,000 Muslims, 11,000 Purvanchalis and 5,700 Baniyas.

“East Delhi’s Kondli has seen the maximum number of voter deletion – 61,000 – and the sole reason for this may be is that a lot of Purvanchalis live here,” Atishi said. — IANS

