Nama Group’s Musharaka Conference closing ceremony on December 12

Shaikh al Fadhil bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, will be the chief guest at the closing of the 2018 Musharaka Conference organised by Nama Group. The event will be held on December 12, 2018 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Also in attendance will be Hassan bin Mohammed al Lawati, Chairman of Nama Group, and Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Nama Group and the Conference Chairman, in addition to a number of ministers and under-secretaries. Also due to take part are Nama Group board members and Group company CEOs.

This annual conference aims to support knowledge sharing, showcase international best practices in the electricity sector, and provide a platform for discussing the Group’s strategy.

A road map for achieving the Vision and Mission of the Group in the coming years will also be drawn up with active participation from stakeholders as well as all the Group’s subsidiaries.

Musharaka 2018 will be entitled ‘Harnessing the Technology’ to promote the use of technology in boosting the performance and services of the Group’s companies. A cohort of senior officials and specialists from major international companies and organisations will take part in the forum.

In addition, Nama Group will continue to engage potential leaders of its training programme “Ruwad” in the event to develop the Group’s vision, empower its future leadership cadres and encourage them to participate in diverse projects and businesses to be planned and implemented in the future.