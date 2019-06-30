Nama Group to support ESO’s ‘Green Innovation ECO-Thon’

MUSCAT, June 30 – Nama Group — the umbrella organization of 12 state-owned entities operating in Oman’s power and water sector — has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the ‘Green Innovation ECO-Thon’ initiative of the Environmental Society of Oman (ESO). The MoU was signed by Eng Omar al Wahaibi, Group CEO — Nama Group, with Dareen Mehdi Jaaffar, Board Member of ESO. The initiative’s main objective is to encourage Omani youth to tackle environmental challenges in the Sultanate. Based on the MoU, the ESO will implement the initiative that targets 100 students from colleges and universities to work on innovative solutions comprising applications, software and projects over a three-day period.

The ECO-Thon will focus on three main themes: (1) waste management (reducing waste, recycling, up-cycling, waste-to-energy innovations, (2) carbon capture and alternatives (smart transportation, carbon capture through plants, renewable energy resources as alternatives), and (3) energy and water efficiency (on campus). Students are requested to use any platform, framework, language or hardware device to configure their applications, software and projects.

Eng Omar al Wahaibi, CEO of Nama Group, said: “Nama Group aims to raise awareness and create a sustainability-led culture by training and developing young Omani talents. The initiative will support the students to create their own projects and develop their entrepreneurial ability as well.”

Dareen Mehdi Jaaffar, Board Member — ESO, said: “Our mission is not only to protect Oman’s natural surroundings, but also influence sustainable behaviour through education.

We want to be at the forefront of promoting solutions to tackle environmental issues and Oman’s tech-savvy young are a vital resource to help protect our beautiful country’s natural assets. We hope this agreement results in long-lasting benefits and inspires others to follow suit.”

During the first two days, the students will be provided with the opportunity to learn more about the selected topics, meet other students, form teams and also meet their mentors.

On the last day of the ECO-Thon, they need to finalise their proposed projects and ideas and present to a panel of evaluators. They will also get the chance to exhibit their ideas and pitch their solutions to stakeholders, investors and interested partners

Related