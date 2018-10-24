Nama Group to host Musharaka Conference

Muscat: Nama Group (NG) plans to launch the fifth edition of its annual Musharaka Conference 2018 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in December. This year’s theme will look at the importance of modern technological trends, such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Energy, and Big Data, in the power sector.

The Group aims to support knowledge sharing, embrace international benchmarks and practices in the electricity sector and discuss its strategy during the event.

The conference will also chalk out business map to achieve Nama Group’s vision for the coming years, with the active participation of its stakeholders, subsidiaries and local and international institutions.

Musharaka 2018 is themed on ‘Harnessing Technology’ aimed at enhancing the performance and services of the Group’s companies. A roster of senior officials and specialists from major international companies and organisations.

In addition, Nama Group will continue to engage with potential leaders of its training programme “Ruwad” to develop the Group’s future vision, empower its future leadership and encourage them to participate in diverse projects and businesses to be implemented in the future.

Related