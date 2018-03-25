Nama Group observes Earth Hour 2018

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 25 –

Nama Group participated in the global environment initiative ‘Earth Hour 2018’ with a focus on the theme, “Connect to Earth”.

The Group’s staff, social media bloggers and people interested in environment matters were invited to witness a special event held at Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) headquarters, a member of Nama Group, on March 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. During the event, lights of the OETC building were turned off while the Earth Hour 2018 logo, powered by solar energy, was switched on.

Ali al Kharousi, an Omani inventor, held a workshop about solar power. Also, Eng Sultan al Rawahi, Operational Planning Manager at the Load Dispatch Centre, OETC, highlighted the centre’s procedures for monitoring and controlling the entire electricity transmission network and reducing overall power consumption.

Majan Electricity Company (MJEC), a member of Nama Group, took part in the Earth Hour in collaboration with Crowne Plaza, Suhar and Engineering Village. MJEC is keen to emphasise the importance of this event in order to educate the public about climate change resulting from the environment pollution and build the environmental culture in coming generations.

This participation coincides with the Group’s ongoing efforts towards sustainable energy saving, spreading environmental awareness, in addition to preventing electricity over-consumption and implementing best practices, which helps to protect the earth. Also, the Group monitored the consumption of electricity in all governorates through the calculating system of the actual consumption per hour in the distribution centre in OETC.

All residents and organisations of the Sultanate were invited to shut down non-essential electronic devices and lights during the event time. As a result of the common collaboration, we have achieved saving approximately 95,695.42 kilowatts of the electricity in this hour, with a percentage of 3.3 per cent in comparison with the following hour.

Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement, uniting people to take action on climate change and protect the planet. The whole world is encouraged to switch off the lights at 8:30 pm local time. The overall participation in this valued event intends to develop a cohesive society around the world, stepping forward to maintainable environment and lifestyle.

Share on: WhatsApp