Nama Group institute holds workshop on communications skills

Numo Institute for Competency Development (NICD), a Member of Nama Group, conducted a one-day programme on the theme, ‘I Am A Trainer: Unfolding Potential’, for employees of Nama subsidiaries.
Around 12 officials drawn from various subsidiaries made presentations on themes corresponding to their areas of expertise, ranging from HSE and HR to IT and other business disciplines.
The aim of the programme is to develop and prepare the potential of Nama employees to be internal trainers by demonstrating their communication and presentation skills in front of an audience.
Certificates and gifts were presented to the winners of the best presentations.

