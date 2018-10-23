Nader Awadh out of Asian Cup with injury

MUSCAT, Oct 23 – Oman national team coaching staff announced that Nader Awadh will not be available for the team selection for AFC Asian Cup which will be held in the UAE in January 2018. The Al Shahania club player had a cruciate ligament injury as per the latest and confirmed reports from the medical team. According to the details of specialist doctors, Nader will require a long period for treatment which will be followed by natural therapy. As Nader will be out of coach Pim Verbeek’s options, the Ducthman is looking for a similar defender.

The coaching team is monitoring the Omantel league matches in order to find a replacement. The Red Warriors will be soon back to the preparatory camps to gear up for the Asian championship. The upcoming internal camp will take place from November 11 to 20 in Muscat. It will include two friendly matches. The first match will be against Syria on November 16 and second match against Bahrain on November 19. Verbeek will look to prepare the team well from the camps and friendly matches.

The Sultanate team will be back again to the preparatory camps in December as the team will have an internal camp from December 6 to 19. Oman will play against Kazakhstan in a friendly matches on December 13 and 16. Then, the team will travel to the UAE to have a short camp prior to the start of the Asian Cup. During that camp, the national team will take on India on December 27, then Australia on December 30 and Thailand on January 2 in their preparatory matches ahead of the tournament.