Nadal ousts Federer to regain top ranking

PARIS: Spain’s Rafael Nadal regained the top spot in the men’s ATP rankings from old rival Roger Federer on Monday after the latter’s surprise final loss on the grass in Halle.

Nadal had slipped down to number two despite his 11th French Open success after Federer, 36, took the Stuttgart Cup to bag the number one ranking for the sixth time in his career and bask in a record 310th week at the summit.

But his Halle loss to Borna Coric cost him not only a 99th career title but his pole position as Nadal moved back above him by 50 points as the countdown to Wimbledon nears its end.

Coric’s win lifted him 13 places meanwhile to a career-high 21st. Queen’s Club champion Marin Cilic moved up a spot to fifth after his win over Novak Djokovic, who moves back into the top 20.

Halep top, Mertens moves up

In the WTA rankings, Simona Halep, who was not in action last week, retained her comfortable lead the WTA rankings ahead of Carolina Wozniacki, who also did not play.

There was no change in the top 10 as No 3 Garbine Muguruza and No 7 Karolina Pliskova made first round exits in Birmingham, while No 5 Elina Svitolina only reached the last eight.

Petra Kvitova gained no points for winning the event because she was the defending champion.

Lower down the list Elise Mertens jumps two places to No 15 despite also making a first-round exit in the Birmingham singles. — AFP

ATP rankings as of June 25:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts (+1)

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8720 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5755

4. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5080

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5060 (+1)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4780 (-1)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3070

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2435

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2145

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2130

14. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2120 (+2)

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2110 (-1)

WTA rankings

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7970 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6745

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6550

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5463

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5250

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4960

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4685

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4610

9. Venus Williams (USA) 3971

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3536

11. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3460

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3392

13. Julia Gorges (GER) 3210

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3125

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2635 (+2)