NACE International Non-Metallics Conference kicks off today

Muscat, Oct 14 – The NACE Non-Metallics Conference, organised by NACE International — the worldwide corrosion authority dedicated to the advancement of corrosion mitigation and education around the world — opens today, October 15, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is the main sponsor of the four-day event.

Recently, non-metallic products have gained a strong momentum as a cost-effective solution for many corrosion problems in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. To discuss this development, the NACE Non-Metallics Conference will feature informational sessions that will focus on the operation and maintenance of existing non-metallic products as well as new operational challenges and future needs. The conference will discuss the following topics: Qualification, Testing, Inspection and Service Life Estimation; Design, Installation and Construction; Emerging Technologies.

The conference will feature around 30 informative presentations, three keynote speeches, three workshops and 10 exhibitors on the use of non-metallics for corrosion mitigation. Industry leaders will share best practice and success stories using non-metallic applications.

The Non-Metallics Conference will start with pre-conference workshops in the morning and afternoon of Monday, October 15.

Conference Director Husam al Jahdhami, PDO Engineering Director, will lead the conference which will officially open in the evening during the exhibition Inauguration and conference opening ceremony dinner.

The keynote speakers for this conference are: Nasser al Behlani, PDO Materials and Integrity Manager; Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Ahmed al Khowaiter; and NOV Fiber Glass Systems Chief Marketing Officer David Reid.

A technical exhibition will be held in conjunction with the technical sessions within the conference venue. The exhibition is intended to provide an opportunity for companies and consulting and research organisations to display and demonstrate their products and services related to corrosion. The exhibition is open to public and will run until noon on Thursday, October 18.

Related