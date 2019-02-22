N Korea warns of food crisis, cuts rations before leaders’ summit

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea has warned that it is facing a food shortfall of some 1.4 million tonnes in 2019 and has been forced to almost halve rations, blaming high temperatures, drought, floods and United Nations sanctions in a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The release of the undated two-page memo by the North Korean mission to the United Nations comes ahead of a second summit next week between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Washington has been demanding that North Korea give up a nuclear weapons programme that threatens the United States, while North Korea has been seeking a lifting of punishing sanctions, a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and security guarantees.

The 15-member UN Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“The DPRK government calls on international organisations to urgently respond to addressing the food situation,” read the North Korean memo, which the country’s UN mission described as a follow-up to joint assessment with the World Food Programme between November 26 and December 7, 2018. WFP declined to comment.

The official name for North Korea is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The memo said North Korea’s food production last year was 4.951 million tonnes, 503,000 tonnes down on 2017. The United Nations confirmed these figures as official government data provided at the end of January and said North Korea’s food production included rice, wheat, potatoes and soy beans.

North Korea said it would import 200,000 tonnes of food and produce about 400,000 tonnes of early crops, but that it would still be left with a gap and from January would cut daily rations to 300 grams per person from 550 grams.

UN officials and aid groups in North Korea were consulting the government to “further understand the impact of the food security situation on the most vulnerable people in order to take early action to address their humanitarian needs,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

He said the United Nations and aid groups were only able to help one third of six million people estimated to be in need last year due to a lack of funding. — Reuters

Related