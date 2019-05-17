Mwasalat’s smart transportation by year-end

Around 200 buses and coaches operated by Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) — the Sultanate’s urban transportation flagship — will be part of an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of the public transport network system.

It follows the award of a contract by the state-owned bus operator to Japanese-based multinational IT giant NEC Corporation.

The Tokyo-headquartered firm announced yesterday that, as part of the contract award, it will install an Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) as well as an Automated Vehicle Location System (AVLS) on Mwasalat’s fleet in order to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the existing public transport system. As many as 200 buses will be equipped with NEC’s high-tech Intelligent Transportation System, benefitting an estimated 20,000 passengers daily, the Corporation stated.

According to NEC, the AFCS features contactless electronic payments through the use of a mobile application which will enable cashless, accurate and reliable fare collection. “Moreover, AVLS software uses GPS to share real-time service updates with the bus control centre, which helps maintain bus assets, operations, safety and customer satisfaction. The information is also relayed to a smart passenger information mobile application,” it explained.

NEC’s sophisticated technologies will help raise passenger satisfaction while also boosting efficiency in public transport operations, said Mwasalat CEO Ahmed Ali al Bulushi. “Our ITS project will lead efforts for developing a smarter and more efficient bus transportation system in countries throughout the Middle East,” he stated.

In earlier remarks on the beneficial implications of the Intelligent Transportation Services (ITS) project for Mwasalat’s services, Al Bulushi said the initiative has the potential to unleash a wide array of benefits for the public, while enhancing safety and security of bus travel. It will also provide easy access to Mwasalat services via a mobile app, and make available seasonal passes as well.

“This system consists of a passenger information system, vehicle information system, app for passengers, e-ticketing, weekly and monthly packages, tracking and monitoring of buses and coaches. With this technology-based platform, we will make significant advancements from where we are now,” he explained to journalists against the backdrop of IRU’s World Congress held in Muscat last November.

The Intelligent Transportation System is due to be rolled out in the fourth quarter of this year, according to NEC.